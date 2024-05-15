Mayoral Column: Lakeside and Mallabula Sports Facilities



ACROSS Port Stephens, sport is a big part of our culture – from touch football to netball, swimming and surfing, basketball, bowls, badminton and boxing – there is no shortage of sports for our community to enjoy.

Council is committed to ensuring all residents have fair and equitable access to quality sporting facilities.

We know that sport is a huge driver of health and wellbeing, it strengthens our social networks, and is a great way to build a sense of belonging – regardless of age, ability, background or gender.

Most recently, we’ve partnered with West Ward and Tilligerry Sports Councils to develop master plans for both Lakeside Sports Complex and Mallabula Sports Complex.

The West Ward and Tilligerry Sports Councils have invested into the development of these plans.

These commitments have been a great way to use the funds generated through user fees to improve these much loved facilities, retain and attract players, and grow the future of our local sporting clubs.

At Lakeside Sporting Complex the master plan focuses on inclusivity and expansion.

An additional international-sized field will be created by relocating the southern amenities building; upgraded lighting and an overhaul of the main amenities building will provide female-friendly facilities, making Lakeside a welcoming space for everyone.

The proposed addition of indoor sports facilities adjacent to the existing aquatic centre will create a true recreation hub.

The draft Mallabula masterplan is focused on expanding capacity and improving accessibility.

Additional playing fields and car parking will cater to the growing demand and improved pedestrian pathways and lighting will enhance safety and encourage active lifestyles.

Measures to increase passive surveillance will help everyone feel safe while enjoying the facilities and upgraded vehicle access will further improve the overall user experience.

The draft plans are now on public exhibition and it’s important that you take some time to review these plans and share your thoughts on what you think will help create a healthy and vibrant place.

The plans are on Public Exhibition until Tuesday 21 May 2024.

To view the plans and have your say visit pscouncil.info/PublicExhibitions.

By Ryan PALMER, Mayor, Port Stephens Council