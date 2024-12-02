The Bushwackers return to Dungog



ONE of Australia’s most beloved folk and country bands, The Bushwackers return to the Royal Hotel Dungog on Saturday, 7 December.

Led by the dynamic duo of Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett, the band has become a cornerstone of Australian music, weaving humour, stories, and passion into unforgettable performances that celebrate the nation’s cultural heritage.



Established in 1971, The Bushwackers continue to take their unique Australiana brand of music through the country and around the world, exciting crowds with their signature foot-stomping tunes and heartfelt lyrics.

Ben Steer, booking agent at The Royal Hotel, expressed his excitement to bring the band to town.

“I’ve known this band right from the early days,” Ben said.

“How lucky are we here in Dungog that they are still gracing stages like the Royal Hotel?

“‘The Bushies’ are a truly amazing part of the Australian musical landscape.”

By Shannon BENTON