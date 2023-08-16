The Garden Eatery Wins Second in Hunter-Newcastle





AWARD-WINNING food stays on the menu, as The Garden Eatery at Tea Gardens Country Club celebrates another win at the Perfect Plate 2023 Competition.

Taking second-place in the ‘Small Clubs’ division in the Hunter and Newcastle Region, The Garden’s Jenny Po and Ly Do went head-to-head with clubs across the Hunter Valley, Newcastle and the region in general.



Their sizzling Creamy Garlic Chicken dish, which conjures up feelings of snug winter nights in front of the fireplace, was reviewed by NOTA at the start of the Competition, and has proven equal to their ever-popular Mongolian Beef dish, which won the same prize in 2022, and is still available to order.

“We’re ecstatic we came second place, as there were so many more clubs who entered – thank you to all our members and guests who purchased and voted for the dish,” Jenny told NOTA.

It comes as a truly bittersweet moment for Jenny and Ly, who have recently announced their imminent departure from Tea Gardens, for family reasons.

“We would like to say thank you for your friendship over the last two and half years, and have thoroughly enjoyed having you dine with us, talking to you and learning more about you each time.”

Jenny and Ly were especially thankful to local members of the Tea Gardens Country Club, who have made them feel welcome and part of the community.

It is not really ‘goodbye’, however, as they are assisting the transition with new manager Jamie, who has been working on delectable new dishes in the kitchen for several months already.

They will also be on hand for some upcoming major events at The Garden Eatery and Country Club, including Bowls Tournaments and the Melbourne Cup.

“We hope you can continue to support The Garden Eatery like you have supported us,” Jenny said.

“Please give Jamie and his team continuous feedback so they can continue making your dining experience better than ever.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE