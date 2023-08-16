OPINION: Electric Vehicle Opportunity

DEAR News Of The Area,

AS an electric car enthusiast I was delighted to hear that publicly available charging for electric vehicles was to be installed in Booner Street opposite the Benchmark in Hawks Nest and astonished that within a week or so the chargers were up and running.

Doubtless this was the result of long and onerous work behind the scenes, so thanks to all the people who made it happen.

Recently I have made a few longer distance journeys, and my experience has reinforced my sense that Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest should aim to promote themselves as an electric vehicle-friendly holiday destination.

We could start with “Our towns love electric vehicles” signage at the entrance to Tea Gardens with the other welcome signs.

Electric car owners look for accommodation with charging facilities onsite or nearby, and will bypass villages which don’t offer these services.

Yours,

M J SUTCLIFFE,

Hawks Nest.