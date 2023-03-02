The Heat Is On: Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pools will stay open all year

USERS of Coffs Harbour’s War Memorial Olympic Pool will be delighted that the pool will be heated all year round thanks to NSW Government funding of $797,308 from Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos met onsite at the pool on Monday morning 27 February to officially announce the funding.



“This important community project will see Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool upgraded to provide heated pools available all year round,” Mr Singh said.

“The 50m pool gets a heating system while the 25m indoor pool’s current heat pump will be upgraded.

“The facility is used extensively for sporting, recreational and health and wellbeing outcomes and the heating upgrade will mean an extended swimming season, with the ability to run programs such as learn-to swim, squad training, therapy sessions and aqua fitness all year.”

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos told News Of The Area, “We should be able to start work on this heating project in July of this year, and it should be finished by July next year.

“There’s been a hold-up because we needed to get into some easements to install an electricity line, and we need to put in a new substation because this project will need more electricity than is currently supplied.

“We hope to warm the main pool to a balmy 27 degrees all year round.

“The swimming fraternity has been very patient for this and for that I thank them,” said Mayor Amos.

“They are a very passionate group who have lobbied heavily for this to happen.

“It gives me great pleasure to produce this for them.

“Of course, there are ongoing costs associated with this upgrade to the heating and we are looking to spend another $110,000 a year on heating,” he said.

Both pools at the War Memorial site are hugely popular and well-loved facilities that offer great social and sporting opportunities for people of all ages and all abilities.

“The heating upgrade will mean we can offer an extended swimming season, the ability to run the regular program of activities like learn-to-swim, squad training, therapy sessions and aqua fitness all year and there’ll be much less crowding of the 25m pool in the traditional off-season,” said Amos.

The Mayor also notes that being able to offer a heated Olympic-sized pool all year round, in such a great location also opens the doors to the hosting of key local and regional events.

“This is great news,” he closed.

By Andrea FERRARI