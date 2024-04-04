The Scotts Head Art Prize is back



THE Nambucca Valley is gearing up for the much-anticipated Scotts Head Art Prize, set to take place at the Macksville and Scotts Head Surf Club from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April.

This inclusive art event aims to encourage artists of all levels to showcase their creativity and talent.



The Scotts Head Art Prize not only celebrates the rich artistic heritage of the region but also provides a platform for local artists to gain recognition and exposure within the community.

This year’s Scotts Head Art Prize is a rejuvenation of the event, once conducted annually, that has not been held for a number of years.

Kristin Hardiman and fellow artists Kerrie Swan and Tracey Bowden are the driving force behind re-establishing the event.

“We are getting this event up and running again, hoping to unite the community, especially the creative community that we have in and around Scotts Head.

“There are so many artists in the district who have not connected with other artists and we would love to bring these creatives together and we think the Art Prize event is a step toward achieving that.”

By Mick BIRTLES