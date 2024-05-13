The volunteer drivers supporting cancer patients since 2012



THE Nelson Bay Cancer Patient Transport Group has been providing a much needed volunteer transport service to cancer patients on the Tomaree and Tilligerry Peninsulas since 2012.

A small volunteer committee, the majority of who have been involved since day one, oversee the work of 55 volunteer drivers who, using their own vehicles, take cancer patients to and from treatment and doctors appointments in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Maitland.

These volunteers do not just provide transport services; they also offer emotional support and social interaction to the patients and their families.

“Going long distances for treatment can be a daunting and stressful experience, but the company of the volunteer driver helps to alleviate this,” said group secretary Richard Yeomans.

To date these volunteer drivers have completed 5,717 trips covering more than 633,000 kilometres, assisting 301 patients.

“This service could not continue without the work of the committee, the volunteer drivers and the generous support of local organisations and individuals who help with providing funds for part reimbursement of the driver’s fuel and vehicle operating costs,” Richard said.

“National Volunteer’s Week is a most appropriate time to acknowledge the wonderful contribution these people are making to our community.”

The group is always on the lookout for additional volunteers, particularly on the administration side.

For further information please contact the group’s secretary on 0407 252 566) or visit www.nbcptg.com.au.

