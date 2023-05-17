Tigers’ Bayden Rees scores twice in impressive 5-2 win over Northern Storm in NCF Premier League

THE Coffs Coast Tigers fought back from a 1-0 deficit to secure a convincing 5-2 victory over the Northern Storm in the NCF Premier League.

The Tigers put on an impressive display, with two goals from Bayden Rees and additional goals from Marko Kisose, Ethan Sechi, and Innocent David securing victory.

Despite a couple of errors that led to the Northern Storm’s two goals, Tigers goalkeeper and captain Luke Kliendienst expressed confidence in his team’s performance.

“We dominated the game with some good high press and kept most of the possession,” he said.

“But making two mistakes was a huge setback, we knew that if we stuck to our game plan, we would come away with the win.”

The Tigers are now preparing to face their cross-town rivals, Coffs United, on home turf on May 20 at 5 pm.

“The upcoming game against Coffs United at home is always a big one for us,” Kliendienst noted.

“We just need to stick to what we know best and play for the whole 90 minutes to match it with Coffs.”

Overall, the Coffs Coast Tigers’ impressive performance against the Northern Storm is a testament to their skill, determination, and team cohesion.

With their sights set on victory in the upcoming match against Coffs United, the Tigers are sure to put on another impressive display of football.

By David WIGLEY