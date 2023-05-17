Storyland music festival arrives in Coffs Harbour

THIS Saturday, Coffs Harbour is getting a new homegrown music festival – Storyland.

From the team behind SWIFF, Storyland is bringing some of the biggest bands on the Australian touring circuit to the Coffs Coast, promising the party of the year.

Storyland music and arts festival, hosted at Park Beach Reserve, is headlined by jazz soul juggernauts Hiatus Kaiyote and Triple J Hottest 100 regular Genesis Owusu – both of whom are playing Coffs Harbour for the first time ever, and both coming back from touring the United States to come to Coffs Harbour.

There are two live music stages at Storyland, with the Main Stage featuring dynamic First Nations dance duo Electric Fields, songstresses Ngaiire and Emma Donovan, seven-piece Melbourne outfit Horns of Leroy, and K+Lab, fresh off his latest North American tour.

Storyland’s dance tent, The Yurt Locker, features a mix of local and travelling DJs, headlined by dance collective The Clitoverse, DJ Katch (of Resin Dogs) and Coco Varma, alongside Papa Boom, Ice G, DJ Jemka, Jamaican MC Fitzroy Lee, and VJ artist Fluxa providing projected visuals on the roof across the dance tent.

“Storyland exists to tickle that curiosity in us, it’s about expression and art and the good things in life. It’s a celebration of creativity,” Festival director Dave Horsley said.

“Storyland is made by a collaboration of local Coffs Coast creatives – and something we’d like to make a mainstay for locals.

“We welcome everyone to enjoy something very special, two years in the making.”

According to festival organisers, Storyland is designed in much the same way as SWIFF, being about discovering new artists and trying new experiences.

With pop-up performances, drag queens, food trucks, sci-fi mazes to explore, chill out spaces, and tunes to dance to, it’ll be a party like no other, with tickets discounted before the day, head to slmf.com.au to grab yours.

Off the back of another record-breaking year, the team behind the Coffs Coast’s Screenwave International Film Festival have launched Storyland as a new event to branch out creatively, bringing high calibre Australian music acts and provocative arts experiences to the community, with large scale artworks and immersive experiences available to festivalgoers.

The full line-up of music artists and artworks is available at www.slmf.com.au