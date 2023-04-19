Time capsule to be interred in lead-up to ANZAC Day 2023 at Tea Gardens

ANZAC Day’s significance on Australian calendars will be augmented in Tea Gardens this year, with the installation of a time capsule, and a special revitalisation of the mural at ANZAC Park on Sunday, 23 April, before the main events on Tuesday, 25 April.

“The time capsule was envisaged in 2018, the centenary of the end of WWI, and planned for the 2019 Service, however, COVID got in the way,” Jennefer Ross-Henry, Secretary of the Tea Gardens RSL Sub-Branch told NOTA.



The mural was originally established on the side of the NSW Maritime building in 2007, with artwork designed by students from Tea Gardens Public School after a series of projects based on talks by ADF veterans.

The students’ designs were transposed onto large boards by local artist Jen Nichols, then outlined and painted by the children in their final workshop, and conscientiously pieced together by the teachers.

In 2022, the NOTA reported on mindless vandals’ attempts to desecrate the mural, prompting local charities to unite and repair the damage.

“This year, the parents of artist kids who were originally involved decided to make an explanation of the mural,” Mrs Ross-Henry said.

“We will be unveiling the refinished mural and its new explanatory board at 2:30pm on 23 April.”

On 25 April, ANZAC Day begins with the traditional Dawn Service at 6am, followed by a BBQ breakfast donated by the Tea Gardens Country Club, and cooked by the Pindimar/Tea Gardens RFS volunteers.

At 10:30, the line-up starts at ANZAC Park, with the commemoration set for 11am, and guest orator on the day will be Peter Sinclair.

This will be followed by a $10-a-head lunch at the Country Club, with veterans bearing medals to be treated to drinks.

ANZAC fundraising memorabilia this year features ‘Penny Memories’ – carefully copied diary pages of original ANZACs, from their time at war, and limited edition ‘Prominent Medals of Gallipoli’, containing reproductions of campaign medals with vials of sand collected from the peninsula.

By Thomas O’KEEFE