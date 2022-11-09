Time is running out to nominate Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian of the Year

NOMINATIONS are open for the two categories of 2023 Sawtellian of the Year and close on 30 November.

That’s just over two weeks to get your nominations in for Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian of the Year.



Nominating someone is easy and can be made online on the Sawtell Super Funday’s website at www.sawtellfunday.com.au.

“Alternatively you can download a nomination form from the website and email it to sawtellfunday@gmal.com or drop us an email and we will email you a nomination form,” Fun Day Committee Chairperson Keith Bensley told NOTA.

“Be sure to give your nominee a good resume and reference because what you write must convince the judges of who should receive the awards.”

Judging is by secret ballot.

Any individual, club, school or organisation can nominate up to two persons they consider are worthy of recognition.

“Nominations can be one for each category or two for any one category but your nominee’s contribution must relate to the community of Sawtell,” said Keith.

Winners will be announced at noon on New Year’s Day by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh at the Sawtell Super Fund Day, Village Green, Sawtell Beach Holiday Park.

“This will be the third awarding of Young Sawtellian of the Year, introduced in 2021 to mark the 101st Fun Day in recognition of our young achievers.”

Anyone up to the age of eighteen as at 31 December 2022 who has made a significant contribution to the Sawtell community is eligible for nomination.

Last year’s winners were Ton Huybregts for many years’ service to the community and Joe Clarke for his contribution to lawn bowls.

“Don’t leave it to the last minute, your nominee deserves your careful consideration and plenty of supporting information,” said Keith.

See website for more details and conditions of nomination.

With any questions, give Keith a call on 0438 269 210.