Fee-free courses to boost employment

REGISTERED training organisation Novaskill has designed two fee-free short courses for eligible candidates designed to address the local skill shortages in the Community Services (Aged Care) and Hospitality industries.

“We are looking to reach as many Coffs locals as possible as these programs are currently fee-free for eligible students,” Ali Boswell, Business Development Officer at Novaskill, told News Of The Area.



“The costs normally associated with these courses exceed $300 each so during this time of rising costs of living, we are looking to assist wherever possible.”

The Aged Care course provides fundamental skills required for entry into the industry.

These include skills such as Communications and Work Health and Safety, derived from the CHC33015 Certificate III in Individual Support qualification.

“This program will provide work-ready candidates with the opportunity to engage in a traineeship with a local Aged Care facility upon completion of their course.”

The Hospitality skill set includes SITXFSA005 Use Hygienic Practices for Food Safety and SITHFAB025 Prepare and Serve Espresso Coffee.

“Recent discussions with local cafes and restaurants have identified these accreditations as highly desirable for new employees,” she said.

This course will run on November 30 and December 1 from 4pm-8pm at Novaskill Coffs Coast.

Upon completion of this course, the students will hold Safe Food Handling and Barista accreditations.

“We will be providing the opportunity for local businesses to attend the training sessions to discuss employment opportunities,” said Ali.

Online expressions of interest for the Novastars Aged Care program can be found at www.novaskill.com.au/novastars.

To express interest in the hospitality course or for any other services provided by Novaskill, phone 02 6601 7000 or email CoffsCoast@novaskill.com.au.

Alternatively you can visit in person at Novaskill, Ground floor, 24 Moonee Street, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI