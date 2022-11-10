Lions car boot sale to fund seniors Christmas party

BONVILLE Sawtell Lions are holding a car boot sale on Saturday, 19 November to raise funds to continue with its tradition of holding a Christmas party for local seniors.

Held at Coffs Leagues Club car park on Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour, the set-up time is 7am with public entry at 8am.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This will be the thirtieth year we have undertaken this event however due to Covid we have not been able to fund raise like other years,” Vicki Sowter, Vice President, Bonville Sawtell Lions Club told News Of The Area.

The club is hoping the car boot sale will boost their coffers so they can give the seniors of the area their Christmas Party, as usual.

Every year invitations are sent out to over 55 retirement and nursing homes as well as seniors that members know in the community.

“Some seniors have no family in the area and Christmas can be a very lonely time for them,” she said.

“This year the ukulele club will entertain everyone.

“We have a sing-song and members dance and sing along with the seniors and a lucky door prize.”

The traditional Christmas dinner of ham, pork and chicken is organised and cooked by the Lions’ catering committee; salads are made by all members and dessert is Christmas pudding and ice cream.

“The party is held at the Bonville Community Hall which again is decorated by Lions Club members.”

The Lions Club is a community-based organisation where all funds raised go back into the community.

“We feel seniors are some of the most vulnerable people in our area.

“Some have no relatives or family to spend Christmas with and by doing this party we feel that we are giving back to seniors and hopefully make it a happier time for them.”

The Lions Club also donates to many schools and the RSPCA annually.

By holding the car boot sale the members hope they can continue to support this community in the same way.

“There is a saying, ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’…you never know what you may find,” said Vicki.

“We are hoping the community will support us by either bringing a boot load of anything to sell or coming along to see what treasures they may find.

“And there’s coffee, Gordo’s Coffee van is provided by a member of Dorrigo Lions,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI