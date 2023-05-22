Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary show support for nurses

THE Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary has been busy fundraising for a good cause.

Anyone that has entered our local hospital will appreciate the difference that the volunteers of the Hospital Auxiliary make within the community.



“The auxiliary raised $1,400 through a Mother’s Day raffle,” Deborah Schofield, Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary, told News Of The Area.

“Members of the Auxiliary sold raffle tickets at Woolworths Nelson Bay through the week leading up to Mother’s Day.”

Four wonderful prizes were all won by locals and made a bright Mother’s Day for the lucky mums.

“Thank you Port Stephens community for helping us achieve the monies to purchase the much needed equipment for our Community Hospital and any donations are greatly appreciated.”

Friday 12 May was International Nurses Day and Auxiliary members presented Nursing Unit Manager Genevieve a basket of individual goodies for each nurse in the Hospital.

This was a special thank you from the Auxiliary to show the community’s appreciation for all the dedication and care the nurses give everyday to the community of Port Stephens.

