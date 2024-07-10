Tomaree triathletes go Point2Pub



ON Saturday 28 June, more than 70 intrepid swimmers braved the cool waters of Soldiers Point for the third annual Bannisters Point2Pub swim classic, hosted by the Tomaree Triathlon Club.

The picturesque Port Stephens environment provided the perfect backdrop for this challenging open water event.



Scott Llewellyn of Macquarie Hills and Matilda Smith of Weston emerged as champions in the two kilometre marquee event.

Smith secured her third title as the top female finisher in this demanding race.

Both athletes took home $250 in prize money and received unique trophies courtesy of Bannisters Resort Port Stephens.

Bryce Cramp of Taree claimed the title of first male out of the water in the one kilometre race, while Louise Fitzsimmons of Stockton led the women’s field.

Each received $150 in prize money and commemorative trophies sponsored by McCauley’s Bottle Shops.

The Point2Pub swim classic is gaining recognition beyond the local community.

Competitors from Sydney and even as far afield as Mildura and Brisbane are joining the ranks.

Tomaree Tri Club President Terry Withers expressed his extreme satisfaction with the event and appreciation for the support provided by local club members and the Birubi Surf Club.

“Our aim is to establish Point2Pub as a permanent fixture on the NSW open water swim calendar – a true drawcard for visitors to Port Stephens,” he said.

For more information visit www.point2pubswim.com.

By Simon EKINS