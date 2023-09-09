Toormina team tops Rotary’s record-breaking trivia event

A RECORD breaking attendance at Rotary Club of Sawtell’s famous trivia fundraiser saw the highest ever amount raised for the annual event.

“We had a very successful Trivia Night last night, Friday 1 September, at the Sawtell RSL Club,” Rotary Club of Sawtell’s Youth Director Alan Freedman told News Of The Area.



“The room was filled to capacity with 35 full tables.”

For the fourth time in a row, Toormina Public School won the trivia, with the team presented with the Highgrove Bathrooms Cup.

Many teams were dressed in their chosen theme, adding colour to the evening and giving a festival feeling to the fundraiser.

“It was a great night with plenty of atmosphere, fun and laughter.

“Profit wise it was the most successful since we started six years ago,” said Alan.

Trivia Masters Jordan Oppy and his assistant Giordan Pakes did a great job as they famously do around the Coffs Coast’s trivia hotspots.

Monies raised go towards the Rotary Club of Sawtell Schools Program to buy books for local schools for their Early Readers Literacy Program.

“We have just recently allocated the money for the books from the 2022 event, which have all been delivered.

“The next batch will be in July next year,” said Alan.

“We will be helping out many of the schools throughout the year and at their end of year assemblies.”

On Tuesday 5 September Alan, along with fellow club member Ray Baldwin, attended Coffs Harbour Christian Community School’s Public Speaking and Poetry competition as judges.

By Andrea FERRARI