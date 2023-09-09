Sing Australia Coffs Harbour celebrates 21 years of chiming in with cheer

THE Sing Australia Coffs Harbour group celebrated its 21 years together in style on Monday 28 August.

“We wanted to add some extra fun to the night so the theme was ‘Dress as if you were 21’, along with a birthday cake and light refreshments,” said Tess Mylrea, who co-leads the group with her husband, Dave.



“Members had put in their requests for songs out of our extensive repertoire to be sung on the night.

“Everyone had their voices at full volume, which added to the festive atmosphere.

“Our pianist, Lucy Watson, added her own flair and style to her accompaniment,” said Tess.

Sing Australia is an Australia-wide organisation founded by Colin Slater OAM in 1985.

Colin’s vision is ‘to make it possible for everyone to sing together in a non-judgmental environment and to be inspired to sing the most glorious songs ever composed wherever they may be.

‘To demonstrate the fundamental and inherent value of singing for the betterment of the human spirit, good health and social well-being.’

There are myriad studies showing how singing can benefit human health.

Top rating TV show, Michael Mosley’s ‘Secrets of the Superagers’ (SBS TV) revealed recently that singing is good for better hearing, too.

“More and more people are discovering that singing with a group is uplifting and fun,” said Tess.

“It doesn’t matter what your singing talents are.

“There are no prerequisites to joining Sing Australia, no need to read music, no auditions and no pressure.

“It’s simply a diverse and inclusive group of people, joining together in the joy of singing, and enjoying all the benefits that come with that.”

Sing Australia meets at the Coffs Harbour Girl Guide Hall in Harbour Drive every Monday night (except public holidays) from 7pm until 9pm, with a short tea break.

“Everyone is more than welcome to come along and see what we’re all about and join in…you won’t regret it,” said Tess.

Contact Sing Australia Coffs Harbour leaders Tess on 02 6652 7402, Dave on 0432 010 814 or email singaustraliacoffsharbour1@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI