Town gets spooky as Halloween hijinx hits Dungog



DUNGOG embraced Halloween with spine-tingling festivities on Thursday, 31 October, drawing locals of all ages into the fun.



The James Theatre transformed into a haunted spectacle for the evening, with webs, creepy crawlies, skulls, witches, and even a zombie baby in a pram adding to the eerie atmosphere.

During a special screening of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, two ghostly figures glided among the audience, handing out bags of lollies to delighted moviegoers.

At The Barn Pastry House, Halloween treats were the highlight, with a pumpkin carving party and spooky delights such as bleeding heart cinnamon scrolls, witches’ brew cruffins, and poisoned orchard apples on offer.

Trick-or-treating also reached new heights this year, with a record number of homes decorated and handing out sweets to both the young and young-at-heart.

Dungog’s Halloween celebrations brought out the community’s creative spirit, making it a memorable night filled with frights and delights for all involved.

By Shannon BENTON