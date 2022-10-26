Trick or treat – keeping safety first for kids at Halloween

HALLOWEEN is meant to be funny-spooky in a way that makes everyone laugh, but sometimes kids – and their parents – find themselves in unexpectedly scary situations, and a few tips will help ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.

While Halloween isn’t celebrated in Australia the way it is in America, it’s definitely growing more popular with our youngsters through the influence of American television and social media.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Halloween, or All Hallows’ Eve, actually originated from Celtic culture in the British Isles more than 2000 years ago as a pagan religious celebration welcoming the end of summer and bringing in the harvest, when people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts.

Here in the Southern Hemisphere, summer is still a way off but our kids embrace the opportunity for a bit of fun and most parents are happy for them to dress up in silly and spooky costumes.

Fortunately, daylight saving means most youngsters will get their thrills and treats in the early evening and be safe at home before dark.

Here are some helpful tips to keep children healthy and safe this Halloween:

– Children under 12 should always be accompanied by an adult on their neighbourhood rounds.

– They should know their address and their parents’ phone number in case they get separated.

– Stay in the local area within a few streets of home, preferably calling at homes of people you know.

– Always walk on the footpath, not on the road; walk from house to house, don’t run.

– Older children should carry a phone and a torch – check the batteries – and go in a group and stay together; parents should plan and review an acceptable route.

– Agree on a specific time they should return home.Never go into strangers’ homes or cars.

– When kids get home, check all treats to make sure they’re sealed.

– A responsible adult should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items.

– Throw out sweets with torn packages or holes in them, spoiled items, and any homemade treats that weren’t made by someone you know.

– Don’t let young children have hard sweets or gum that could cause choking.

– Have kids wash their hands before eating and make sure they brush their teeth.

– Keep track of how many lollies they got and store them somewhere to be shared out sparingly – not in their bedrooms.

– Ensure trick-or-treaters are safe when visiting your home too.

– Remove anything that might cause them to trip or fall on your driveway or lawn.

– Leave the lights on outside your house and light the way to your door, if possible.

– Keep family pets away from trick-or-treaters, even if they seem harmless.

– Consider buying Halloween treats other than lollies; stickers, erasers, crayons, pencils, colouring books, and sealed packages of raisins and dried fruits are good alternatives.

By Susan KONTIC