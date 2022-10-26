Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

A GREAT start to the week, with some run on the course and sensational greens making for perfect conditions for some good scores and the finals of our Championships.

Unfortunately, the weather put a spanner in the works by the weekend.

Thanks to Macksville Mitre 10, our featured sponsor for the week.

Tuesday’s Medley Stableford was won by Nathan McGrath (8) from Wantima Golf Club with 38 points on a 3-way countback from Henny Oldenhove (16) and John Ashby (13) from Hidden Valley. Joe Street and Edward Beaton both scored 36 points, and the ball rundown to 35 points on countback.

NTP’s to Stuart Johnston on 5, John McKerrow (Shortland Waters) on 7, Ray Guiana got the ‘Pizza This’ voucher on 13, Colin Habgood got Stu’s ball on 15 and Nathan McGrath collected the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Women played the final round of their Championships on Wednesday in conjunction with their Monthly Medal.

Kerrie Eichorn (13) won ‘A’ Grade (0 to 23) with 73 net from Henny Oldenhove (16) with 75 net.

Kerrie also won scratch.

In ‘B’ Grade (24 to 30), Coral McCann (25) won with 69 net from Donna Easey (24) with 71 net. Coral also won scratch.

‘C’ Grade (31 to 45) winner was Bryony Brownlie (43) with 71 net from Robyn Jones (31) with 74 net.

Robyn also won scratch.

The ball rundown to 76 net on countback.

NTP’s to Jennifer Johnston and Robyn Jones on 5, Coral McCann won the ‘Pizza This’ voucher on 13, and Henny Oldenhove took the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Coral also won the putting.

This year’s Women’s Champion is Kerrie Eichorn, ‘B’ Grade is Jenny Thorne, and ‘C’ Grade is Robyn Jones.

Net Winners are Linne Street in ‘A’ Grade, Heather Gray in ‘B’ Grade and Bryony Brownlie in ‘C’ Grade.

A few clouds didn’t put off too many players for Thursday’s Medley Stableford, and some good scores in the lead up to the Championship final round.

Urpo (Yuri) Ylinen (38) won Division 1 (0 to 18) with 38 points on 4 way countback from Kai Burkenshaw (6), Drew Glasson (10) and Greg Smith (12).

In Division 2 (19 to 45), more countbacks to decide the winners – Leslie Mohr (23) with 36 points from Andrew Johnston (21) and Scott Burley (21).

The ball rundown to 34 points on countback. NTP’s to Don Wills for the Longest Putt on 2, Drew Glasson on 5, Thomas Wattison (Urunga) on 7, Nathaniel Beverley on 8, Philip Mander got the ‘Pizza This’ voucher on 13, Neil Duffus collects Stu’s ball on 15 and Graham Watson got 136 cms away from the cup on 18 to collect the Pro Pin Jackpot.

By Friday morning the 1st and 10th fairways were under water by 10am from the heavy rain, and the decision was taken to defer the final round of the Men’s Championships to Saturday 12 November.

With over 120mm by Saturday morning, we did allow play on the course, but without cards or scooters – surprisingly, no takers.

Sunday’s Mixed Foursomes Championship was also deferred until Sunday 13 November.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey MCCANN