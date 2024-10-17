Triple title treat for St Brigids Raymond Terrace netballers



ST BRIGIDS Netball Club is celebrating a premiership trifecta in the Port Stephens Netball Association.

The Raymond Terrace-based organisation showcased their senior and junior netball talent at this year’s Grand Finals, bringing home titles in the Senior Three, Intermediate One and Intermediate Five divisions.

Under a progressive new committee led by tireless president Tracey Tame and secretary Sara Lilliss, the club featured in four Grand Finals to cap a successful 2024 season.

St Brigids’ talented Clovers outfit defeated Karuah Pearls’ Malu 53-29 to clinch the Senior Three trophy with the enterprising Green Machine toppling Terrace Central Elite 33-27 to snare the Intermediate One title.

The skilful New Stars secured a third premiership for St Brigids with a resounding 25-7 triumph over the Terrace Central Firecrackers.

A courageous Mega Stars team tried hard to win a fourth trophy for the club but stumbled at the final hurdle, finishing runners-up in the Senior Two competition after a 42-35 loss to the Dungog Dragonflies.

Another highlight for St Brigids Netball this season was collaborating with local artist Peter Kafer to design the club’s new training shirts.

St Brigids Netball official Tania Mulley told News Of The Area that the club’s new committee was “passionate about grassroots netball and giving kids opportunities.”

“To have training shirts for the first time was a real boon for the club and we were fortunate to have someone like Peter involved with the project,” she said.

“Peter dreamt of doing this piece for ten years and completed it when our club approached Twin Rivers Workwear. “We asked if it was possible to incorporate an Indigenous artist’s work.

“The artwork is Peter’s vision of the Hunter and Williams rivers pre colonisation.

”This was perfect for us as we play each Saturday on the courts near where these two rivers meet – it was total synchronicity and meant to be.”

St Brigids wore the shirts with pride during the First Nations round and at this year’s Port Stephens Netball Association Junior Carnival, before the run home to the finals.

By Chris KARAS