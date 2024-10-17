CommBank and airport partner on sustainability goals



NEWCASTLE Airport has partnered with CommBank to fund a raft of sustainability programs via a $235 million Green Sustainability-Linked Loan (GSLL).

The GSLL converts existing loan funding to one linked to specific sustainability actions and outcomes.



Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said with the support of the GSLL, the airport is proud to be part of the Hunter region’s transition to low carbon energy.

“As we strive to be the green gateway to the Hunter, we are committed to supporting and demonstrating the region’s shift towards a sustainable future,” Dr Cock said.

“Our new terminal, which has achieved 5 Star Green Star standard in design, reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and our role in this important transition.

“We have already achieved net zero for scope 1 and 2 emissions well ahead of our 2030 goal.

“Our terminal expansion build has also been Designed Assessed by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) and is on track to receive a 5 Star Green Star Buildings rating – the first airport terminal in Australia to achieve this under the new rating tool.”

CommBank’s GSLL is tied to Newcastle Airport’s efforts to reduce scope 3 emissions, achieving a high ACA level and minimising waste sent to landfill across the airport precinct, with interest rates linked to progress against these goals.

“We’re delighted to continue our ongoing partnership with Newcastle Airport and play a role in helping to support the growth and sustainability of the Hunter and Newcastle region,” said Vanessa Nolan-Woods, CommBank General Manager, Regional and Agribusiness Banking.

“Newcastle Airport is already making strong progress in the transition to net-zero and its desire to set ambitious new environmental targets as part of this new funding arrangement demonstrates a continued commitment to achieving sustainable outcomes and the development of a world-class gateway to the Hunter region,” Ms Nolan-Woods said.