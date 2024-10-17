Hunter students get taste of aircraft and defence industries



CAREERS in defence aviation will be on show in the Hunter this week with Government and industry partners coming together to give school leavers, and job-ready young adults, a look into the rewarding career path of an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer.

Thanks to the State Government’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Attraction Program, Hunter students and adults alike are getting a taste of what it takes to work in the aircraft and defence industries.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The first-of-its-kind program is being held over five days at TAFE’s Aviation Delivery Hub at the Tighes Hill campus from Monday, 14 October.

Participants will also get an exclusive tour of the BAE Systems site at Williamtown to get a behind-the-scenes look at the responsibilities and rewards of working at one of the Hunter’s most versatile defence and security companies.

This program aims to encourage more people to enrol in a Certificate II in Aeroskills to help them become workforce-ready, as well as open doors to rewarding jobs within the region’s thriving defence industry.

The NSW Government has worked with TAFE NSW and major stakeholders to design this placed-based program to help nurture local talent and support a sustainable future workforce for the defence industry in the Hunter and Nowra regions.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is collaborating with TAFE NSW, HunterNet Career Connections and Pennant Training to deliver the program.

The initiative is supported by a $70,000 investment from the NSW Government as part of its Targeted Workforce Development Scheme.

The program is being delivered in partnership with the Department of Education’s Skills & Workforce Programs.

“This program is the first-of-its-kind in the Hunter and will give our smart young students a unique look at an incredibly rewarding career,” Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said.

“We’re working with local TAFE to ensure our kids can develop the skills required for good jobs and a prosperous future.

“The Hunter has a rich, unparalleled industrial history and the Labor Government is focused on ensuring our region continues to thrive.”

A spokesperson for BAE Systems described aviation as “a really rewarding career path”.

“We are excited to have the chance to show Hunter students and other interested Hunter residents what we do and some of the possibilities that are available right on their doorstep,” they said.