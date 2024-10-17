Port of Newcastle pushes forward on hydrogen journey



THE Port of Newcastle’s Clean Energy Precinct has reached a major milestone, signing agreements for key design work and environmental impact studies.

The precinct, supported by $100 million funding from the Federal Government, will renew a disused 220-hectare industrial site to facilitate clean energy production, storage, transmission, domestic distribution and international export.



The Government is supporting these latest studies along with the procurement and delivery of enabling works for the precinct.

The project is being delivered in partnership with the NSW Government through a Federation Funding Agreement Schedule.

The commencement of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) studies follow previous work by the Port of Newcastle including public and industry engagement and feasibility studies.

Formal community consultation and further industry engagement will now be undertaken by the Port.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the precinct was an example of how “legacy infrastructure can be repurposed towards making Australia a renewable energy superpower”.

“The project will help position Australia as a global leader in technologies and products that reduce carbon emissions including hydrogen and green ammonia.”

The Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct is expected to support around 5,800 jobs throughout construction and provide new business growth and expanded career pathways for the region, adding an estimated $4.2 billion to the Hunter regional economy.

“The FEED and EIS studies will cover electrical infrastructure, water services, general infrastructure, storage, berth infrastructure and pipelines to berth,” Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said.

“The studies will be completed by successful tenderers Lumea (electrical), coNEXA (water) and GHD (general infrastructure, storage, berth and pipelines), informing future site enablement, site layout and land platform design, which will be used to prepare concept planning approvals.

“Pending planning and legislative requirements and timeframes, our production partners, KEPCO, are expected to begin construction of facilities in 2027, with the precinct to be operational from 2030.”

