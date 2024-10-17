Delightful pottery by local artisans on show at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre



THE expertly-created work of artisans Colleen Sessions and Louise Leddie is on display at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre (PSCAC) until 12 November.

Colleen’s artistic journey began more than 12 years ago, when she first became a member of PSCAC.



She began by painting with oils, acrylics, and watercolours.

About five years ago, Colleen discovered a new love – pottery.

The learning curve was steep, but she embraced every challenge, turning mistakes into opportunities for growth. “There’s something magical about transforming a simple block of clay into a piece that’s both functional and beautiful,” Colleen said.

“As a complete beginner working with clay, I found it challenging with many, many learning mistakes along the way but I have always found it to be loads of fun and very rewarding.

“I particularly enjoy experimenting with underglazes, bringing my creations to life with wonderfully bright colours and bold designs.

“One of my favourite techniques is blending different clays to create a mesmerising ripple effect.

“I then use this mix to create unique platters, bowls, and more.”

Louise’s passion for clay started when she was young, and her mother would say “don’t come back ‘til lunchtime or the streetlights are on”.

Off she would go, to the local bush surrounding her home, to dig up clay to make creations for the pretend restaurant where she was a pretend chef.

Her dolls were her clientele.

As she grew older, she moved on to more artistic forms, including a nude she created when she was only nine years old, leaving her mother horrified.

After formal schooling, Louise was accepted at Sydney College of the Arts in Balmain where she majored in ceramics and minored in printmaking.

“My first introduction to the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre was through spinning and weaving in March 2020,” Louise said.

“I was fortunate enough to have an abundant supply of alpaca fleece from my mother’s farm in Cowra.

“Then I added pottery to my activities and started selling my pieces in the gallery in July 2021.

“This year I have included leatherwork and have a long way to go to make beautiful pieces, but I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

For this exhibition, Louise’s inspiration was Dr Suess’ children’s book “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish”.

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm.

All are welcome to come and enjoy the gallery, located on Shoal Bay Road, up the hill behind the oval.