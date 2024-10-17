Bobs Farm students dive into local history



ENTHUSIASTIC Bobs Farm Public School students walked through the school car park recently on a very short excursion to the Tomaree Museum Association (TMA) storage facility.

Only metres from the school, the old Bobs Farm Community Hall has become the holding venue for the TMA until a permanent venue is found.



Inside the hall the students were treated to the rich history and cultural heritage of the Port Stephens region.

Guided by their teachers and members of the TMA committee, the students explored various displays that showcased everything from early colonial history, fishing and oyster industry and military heritage all while participating in hands-on activities designed to deepen their appreciation for the past.

The visit aimed to enhance the students’ understanding of local history through interactive exhibits and memorabilia.

“This excursion was a wonderful opportunity for our students to connect with history and understand the importance of preserving the past in a memorable way,” a spokesperson for Bobs Farm Public School told NOTA.

In light of the positive experience for both the primary school and committee members, the TMA has decided to offer a similar opportunity to other schools on the Tomaree Peninsula.

For more information about the Tomaree Museum visit www.tomareemuseum.org.au.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE