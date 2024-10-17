2/2 Kerrigan Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



2/2 Kerrigan Street, Nelson Bay

2 bed, 1 bath, 2 car

Price: $710,000

NESTLED in the heart of Nelson Bay, this well maintained duplex offers an exceptional opportunity for retirees, first home buyers and investors.

Boasting two bedrooms, modern bathroom and kitchen, and excellent parking with a double garage plus a carport, this property provides both comfort and convenience.

Clever design means that the only adjoining wall is in the garage, ensuring privacy and tranquillity within your living spaces.

The fully fenced courtyard has two undercover areas, perfect for entertaining or just enjoying Nelson Bay summers.

A standout feature of this property is its dual street frontages, providing easy access and additional parking options.

There’s room for a boat or trailer, making it an ideal choice for those who love to explore the nearby waterways.

Nelson Bay is renowned for its stunning coastal lifestyle, with pristine beaches less than 1km from your doorstep.

Additionally, the local hospital is conveniently close, adding an extra layer of practicality to this superb location.

Don’t miss out on this rare chance to own a piece of Nelson Bay’s charm.

Call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 0249812655 to arrange a viewing.

Open seven days.