Unbeaten Medowie Glitter Bombs are the pride of Port Stephens Netball



THE Medowie Glitter Bombs have taken the Port Stephens Netball Association by storm.

Competing against players two years their senior in the Intermediate Four division, the gifted team members demonstrated exceptional skill to be crowned undefeated champions.

The competition was for players aged eleven, twelve and thirteen and underlined the team’s enormous potential.

In a rematch of last year’s grand final, the Medowie whiz kids trounced the Dungog Divas 33-11 in the trophy decider to secure a second consecutive title.

Under the guidance of coach Felicity Pacevski and managers Katie Thornton and Kerrylea McDonald, the team has proven a force to be reckoned with over the past two seasons.

The eight girl squad comprises four eleven-year-olds; goalkeeper Madison Thornton, centre Hannah Hahn, wing defence/wing attack Charlotte Barry and goal defence Asher McDonald.

They are joined by twelve-year-old goal shooters Zahlia Stone and Clair Cousins, and goal attack Lexi Jackson.

Ten-year-old pocket dynamo Olivia Pacevski may be the smallest and youngest team member but she is one of the best goal attack prospects to emerge from Port Stephens Netball’s junior ranks.

The Medowie sharp shooter and team captain was named best on court on grand final day and received the Most Valuable Player award.

Olivia finished the competition as leading goalscorer and earned selection in this year’s Port Stephens 11-years development squad along with teammates Madison, Asher and Charlotte.

Rising goal shooter Tahlia also represented the Port Stephens 12-years side at the 2024 Netball NSW State Age championships in Sydney.

Additionally, coach Felicity and manager Katie took on new roles during the season by preparing the association’s 13-years representative squad.

At the Medowie club’s recent presentation event, Felicity was named Volunteer of the Year while outstanding defender Asher received the Junior Sportsperson of the Year award.

“We are a family club and the girls have a strong connection and affinity with netball,” Felicity told the News Of The Area.

“They are a pleasure to coach and have so much fun together on court as they display their natural skills and eagerness to develop as a team.”

So dominant were the Glitter Bombs that they racked up incredible scores of 72-0, 68-0, 45-1 and 42-16 during the season, before eliminating St Brigid’s Hot Shots 29-13 in their semi-final.

The girls are keen to move up a division in 2025.

‘What they lack in size they make up for with determination and skill but most importantly they share a close bond and have fun on court.”

By Chris KARAS