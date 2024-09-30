Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Report



CHARITY Day 2024

The sun was shining on a sea of pink and teal at Hawks Nest Golf Club last Tuesday. It was our annual Charity Day, raising valuable funds for research into breast and ovarian cancer through the HMRI.

65 ladies dressed up in colourful outfits, with extra streamers, sparkles, feathers and frills to brighten the course for the morning. The event was a 4 person drop out Ambrose, where teams were able to ”enhance” their scores by buying a range of cheats. The most popular of these was the metre of ribbon which allowed players to move their ball away from trees, out of the rough or closer to the hole. Also a highlight was to pay Beau Mc Donald from the Pro Shop to drive the 18th, over the dam and all the way to the green. So impressive! Lots of teams scored an eagle on this hole, thanks Beau.

The party continued after the golf, when the ladies were joined by 19 of our senior and retired veteran players for refreshments in the club house. A delicious light lunch was provided by the team from the café, and our hard working committee members ran entertainments and raffles throughout the afternoon to boost the funds raised.

Results: 4 Person Drop Out Ambrose 24/9/24

1st: Janet Olsen, Sari McDonald, Debbie Andrews and Debbie Booth with a team score of 50.

2nd: Thor-Lou Smith (Bulahdelah GC), Deb Matheson, Robyn Keegan and Roma Bernardin with 50.5

3rd: Ann Morris, Jo Collins, Jeanette Kemp and Cheryl Foster with 52.125

Place Getters: Sue Campton, Dawn Wiggins, Trish Sattler and Maxine Mitchell with 52.75; Carolyn Affleck, Jan Ziebell, Judy Benson and Dale McClure with 53.375; Sue Kovacs, Sue Brownrigg, Liz Ross and June Biddle with 54.

Longest Drive 14th Hole: Division 1 Carolyn Affleck; Division 2 Tanya Sinclair; Division 3 Debbie Andrews

NTP 5th Hole: Division 1 Carolyn Affleck; Division 2 Liz Ross; Division 3 Judy Gilbert

9 Hole Lady Veterans all received ball prizes in their event today.

Best Dressed Teams: Elsa Jones (always the best dressed!) Tanya Sinclair, Robyn Wade, Jo Scott, Sue Brownrigg, Sue Kovacs, Liz Ross, June Biddle

Best Decorated Cart: Janet Olsen

Guess Who? (Match the baby photo to the committee member) Kathy Jones

Putt For Dough: Pam Gilchrist and Janet Merryweather

Major Raffle Prizes: Sue Hair (Reflections Holiday Parks accommodation voucher valued at $200); Di Vercoe (Farmer’s daughter Gin Distillery tasting for 4 people)

Other Raffle Prizes: (donated by Mumms on the Myall, Tea Gardens Hotel, Myall Coast Realty, BT’s Fashions, Hawks Nest Golf Club, The Pro Shop, and Di Rumble-Dickson) won by Heather Mc Guinn, Dawn Nealon, Pam Gibbs, Judy Gilbert, Jo Scott, Di Smith, Jo Buttrey, Mihn, Kathy Jones, Sue Nicholson and Emily McCormack.

A huge thank you to our generous local business community who donated raffle prizes and vouchers in support of this event. And of course, thank you to our tireless committee, led by Deb Matheson, for the work that went into organizing a great day for a worthy cause. We anticipate that Hawks Nest Ladies Golf will be able to donate $1000 to each of our charities this year, so congratulations to everyone who contributed to raising this generous total. Much appreciated!

Saturday 21st September 18 Hole Stableford

A smaller than average field played today, but in perfect spring conditions. Visitor Katherine Morgan from Killara GC joined the ladies’ event, which saw some fine scores recorded.

Results: 1st Tany Sinclair 40 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Sue Campton 40; 3rd Chris Simmons 38

Place Getters (36 C/B-34 C/B): Sue Kovacs, Judy Sams, Trish Sattler and Di Davis

NTP 10th Hole: Division 1 Maxine Mitchell; Division 2 Tanya Sinclair

Thursday 26/9/24 Lady Veterans Championships Round 2

Only 31 hardy (you might say foolhardy!) ladies teed off today in deteriorating conditions. Strong winds and heavy rain made the going tough, though Lorraine Bragg managed to chip in on the 5th. The clubhouse was a welcome sight for everyone this morning.

Results: 9 Hole Stroke Round

1st Di Smith -6; 2nd Jo Scott -3; 3rd Denise Sainty -2; 4th Rosarie Mullins 0

Congratulations this week also go to Sari McDonald, who played in the Veterans Week of Golf Event in Mudgee recently. Sari scooped the pool, winning the Overall Perpetual Trophy as well as the NSW VGA Shield. Well played!

