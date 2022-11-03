Unkya Market folk rally for a replacement storage shed

SUNDAY, 30 October brought with it a shining, sunny morning that welcomed all comers to the Unkya Reserve, home of the popular Funkya at Unkya Market, to raise funds to replace a storage shed recently lost to an unfortunate electrical fire.

Along with a substantial complement of stall holders, including a cohort from the Macksville Men’s Shed, Yarrahapinni CWA, local flower, herb, native plants and seedling cultivators, textile artisans, food vendors and collectors, all shared their goods and talents as did the musical entertainment, with onlookers seated in kindly donated chairs.



Diana Oakes, President of the Yarrahapinni Branch of NSW CWA, was pleased to comment, “We had a very successful day, as the ladies had done lots of preparation and we all enjoyed each other’s company while we were selling our various items.

“The sweet baked goods and jams are perennially popular.”

In the aftermath of the fire, the Unyka Market Management Committee are grateful for all ongoing support and are selling a Hamper Raffle in aid of the recovery project.

A gofundme fundraiser has also been launched, with a goal of $8000 to replace the shed and equipment which was lost.

Fundraiser organiser Lisa Hill of Grassy Head said, “As many will know we had a fire recently at Unkya Reserve which took out our storage shed that held most of the equipment we need to operate and continue our service to the local community, including the amazing Funkya at Unkya markets.

“Apart from some irreplaceable items like the 5x1m mosaic made by local school students, our historical records and the flags that brought life and colour to years of markets, we will need to replace approximately $10,000 worth of equipment.

“Our committee is working out ways so we can move forward and continue to provide this invaluable resource but we need your help to buy this essential equipment,” Lisa said.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/replacing-shed-contents-at-unkya-reserve?.

For more information on the Funkya at Unkya Market, visit https://www.facebook.com/FunkyaUnkya.

By Jen HETHERINGTON