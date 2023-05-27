Vandalism causes $40,000 damage to West Coffs playground

OVER several nights, vandals have set fire to play equipment and vandalised the amenities block at the West Coffs Reserve in Hart Close, with repairs being estimated at $40,000.

The vandalism, described by the City of Coffs Harbour as “senseless”, has destroyed children’s play equipment and left local families without access to sections of the playground.



Swings, climbing equipment and other facilities were burned during the spree.

Playground areas will now be closed for some time until an insurance claim can be processed and repairs carried out.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said, “After inspecting the damage I am so upset and angry at the lack of respect shown to our community who use this playground to enjoy time with their kids.

“We all pay for these facilities with our rates and I’m just disgusted by these thoughtless individuals depriving our children of being able to play in one of our community’s newest and most well-appointed parks.”

The City of Coffs Harbour is urging any residents who witnessed the damage to the park to report it to police.

The City says that vandalism across the Coffs Coast is a problem and it is grateful for the support of the local police command in helping tackle and deal with this behaviour.

Anyone that witnessed this or any other vandalism should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, Coffs Harbour Police Station on 02 6652 0299 or 131 444 (after hours).

By Andrew VIVIAN