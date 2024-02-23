Vandals destroy endangered trees in Jaaningga Nature Reserve



THE NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is investigating the destruction of rare native trees in a nature reserve south of Bellingen.

Rangers found thirteen Newry Golden Wattle trees rammed and uprooted along a 1.2km span of fire trails within the reserve.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Marks on the trees indicate they were destroyed by a vehicle with a bull bar.

Newry Golden Wattle (Acacia chrysotricha) is a nationally listed endangered plant species found only within a small area of remote eucalypt forest in the Kalang River Valley.

The species is found nowhere else on the planet.

Jaaningga Nature Reserve, a local Gumbaynngirr word meaning ‘green wattle, was declared in 1999 specifically to protect the habitat of this native tree.

NPWS staff and bush regeneration contractors discovered the destroyed trees while scoping areas where weed control work would assist the ongoing protection and growth of this endangered species.

NPWS is appealing to the public to help identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call NPWS on (02) 6652 0900.

NPWS Area Manager Glenn Storrie said he was dismayed at the “mindless vandalism of precious and endangered native species within a declared nature reserve”.

“We believe that between Friday February 9 and the morning of February 12, someone has entered the reserve and mown down at least 20 native trees along fire trails within the nature reserve.

“Unfortunately, most of the damaged trees were a rare and endangered native species found nowhere else on earth.

“The foliage on these destroyed trees was still green and fresh, as were the tyre marks and wounds on the trunks.

“The evidence available clearly indicates this damage is recent and deliberate.”