Vintage motorcycle raffled in support of Westpac chopper



TRUE to their name, the Coffs Harbour and District Motorcycle Restorers Club has tackled and triumphed over the restoration of a Suzuki GSX750E 1982 model motorbike, which will now be raffled in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

At $10 a ticket the raffle has got the members sweaty-palmed, eager for ownership of the treasure.



It’s also attracting strong interest from motorcycle enthusiasts in the broader community.

Raffling the vintage Suzuki is just one high point in the local Motorcycle Restorers Club’s celebratory 40th ‘Restore and Ride Rally’ taking place in Sawtell from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 May 2024.

“The presentation dinner on the Saturday night will see the grand draw for the Suzuki, proceeds for which will go to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter,” club spokesperson Rob Popplewell told News Of The Area.

It’s quite a ‘prize’ say the organisers with wry smiles, implying there were some trying times restoring the beauty back to its former glory.

“The bike needed a fair bit of TLC,” said Rob.

President Nigel Locke steered the work with “quite a few of us going along to help,” said fellow member Mick Carpenter.

While the former owener had let it go cosmetically, Rob said the bike was “fairly good” mechanically, with a few “minor problems”.

Following a test ride, Nigel indicated that we would very much like to see the bike in his garage as a permanent fixture.

“It will be very exciting for whoever wins it,” said Mick.

“We’re all really proud of this achievement and have enjoyed the sense of purpose it gave us.”

With abounding good-hearted camaraderie, the club members are on a high as they head into their 40th Rally week.

Home for the six-day event is Big 4 Sawtell Holiday Park, where restored bikes 30-years or older are welcome, along with their trusty owners.

Here members will set up swap and sell meets and numerous ride-out events will depart from the park.

A varied program of routes throughout the week will take members out to Mylestom, Dorrigo, Nana Glen, Bellingen, Bruxner Lookout, Bowraville and more.

Social events will see members barbecuing, competing in barefoot Bowls, gathering on the beach and sampling local cafes.

By Andrea FERRARI

