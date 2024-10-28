Visitors Win Well in Gloucester Women’s Golf



WEDNESDAY 24 October was a day at the Gloucester course which coincided with a major greens renovation at the Taree course, initiating a major influx of players from both Taree and Kew.

It was no surprise therefore when the Taree players took out two of the three Divisional Trophies; Gloucester Women’s Captain Pat Burrows showed the local flag conspicuously in winning Division Two.

Alison Windeyer and Dale Rabbett sponsored an Individual Stableford and the winner in Division One was Taree’s Michelle Wadsworth with a very handsome 42 points.

Pat Burrows’ 39 was good for a win in Division Two and Lyn Burke from Taree won in Division Three with 40 points.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin-in-Two at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Taree’s Michelle Wadsworth in Division One. Debbie Sate showed the Gloucester flag in Division Two while Taree’s Margaret Hinton closest in Division Three.

At the 6th and 15th holes it was all Taree with Cindy Gooch, Donna Hammond and Merle Wright representing the three divisions with their tee shots ending up closest to the hole.

On Wednesday 30 October the Gloucester Women Golfers will be playing a Three Person Ambrose as the closing day of normal 18-hole competition for the year.

The following Wednesday they will begin their series of 12-hole Individual Stableford events to begin their normal Summer Competition.

By Peter WILDBLOOD