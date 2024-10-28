NSW Masters AFL recruit Emma Chester a key signing for Port Stephens Power



PORT Stephens Power AFL Club have secured the services of experienced representative dynamo Emma Chester for 2025.

The former Nelson Bay Marlins junior is a huge acquisition for the Power club next season in its quest for major honours in the Central Coast Hunter AFL Black Diamond Plate senior women’s competition.

Chester recently joined three of her new clubmates, Josie Johnson, Airlie Coleman and Tamara Stacker, in the NSW 40s squad that competed at the annual National AFL Masters Carnival staged recently in Fremantle.

All conquering Western Australia were crowned champions for 2024 after slamming a courageous and injury-stricken NSW side 62-0 in the trophy decider.

Johnson, a Port Stephens AFL women’s stalwart, told the News Of The Area that the carnival continues to “grow in stature” each season.

“It attracts some capable and skilful senior exponents from across the nation in a very competitive arena,” she said.

The astute Power skipper turned in strong performances in the Blues’ resounding victories over Tasmania (52-6) and Victoria Metro (45-0) in the preliminary rounds to help the squad book a spot in the Grand Final.

A dominant Western Australia side had too many big guns for the Blues in the championship decider, producing a near-flawless display.

With only seventeen fit players available for the Grand Final, the NSW team were gallant across the field with Johnson, Coleman, Stacker and Chester showing their worth with non-stop displays.

The talented Stacker competed in her maiden Masters carnival with Coleman also booting her first-ever goal in the Masters series.

Johnson was a key player in the triumphant NSW squad that clinched the 2019 National Masters title along with her late great mate Nadene McBride.

Nadene and daughter Kyah – two gifted legends from the Singleton Roosters AFL Club – lost their lives in the 2023 Hunter Valley bus tragedy at Greta.

The crash also injured Nadene’s husband Graham McBride, known as “Banger”.’

An emotional Johnson said the last few years had been tough for the NSW squad “after losing our beautiful teammate Nadene.”

“She has been there in spirit and we high five her guernsey as we run onto the field,,” Johnson said.

“The last two carnivals have seen Banger McBride come in as a team strapper and support staff which is a testament to the strength of his character.

“Graham volunteered his time to support us as he tries to heal himself – what a special man and inspiration to all of us.”

By Chris KARAS