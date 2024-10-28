BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Travel options galore with Travelwise



FAMILY OWNED and operated since 2000, Travelwise provides all-inclusive, fully guided tours for the active and not-so-active traveller.

“We provide amazing experiences to locations you may not otherwise be able to travel to,” said Travelwise’s Steve Gatland.

Travelwise organises everything from coach transport, flights, accommodation, meals, activities, entries and tours to ensure a “seamless travel experience”.

Mr Gatland was inspired to enter the industry after seeing a gap in the local tourism market.

“I saw there was a lack of travel options that would depart from our local residential areas, especially for our retired people,” he said.

“I am very aware members of our community don’t want to travel to Newcastle or Sydney to join a tour.

“I believe when people move to these beautiful coastal areas, they still might like to enjoy performances and events in Sydney or join one of our tours to amazing locations such as Tasmania or Kangaroo Island via the Great Ocean Road.”

Travelwise’s coaches offer two entry doors (less queueing when boarding and departing), clean bathrooms, double filtered water stations, WIFI internet, DVD entertainment, and large reclining seats.

Comfort and convenience are also top priorities.

“We average 30 passengers on a 51 passenger coach for extended tours, offering plenty of room to spread out when on tour,” Mr Gatland said.

“We collect passengers from their home towns along the way.

“We offer door to door pick-up and drop-off for those living in Port Stephens.”

Customers can expect a safe, reliable first class service with a personalised experience. “Guests booking on-board may have a special dietary requirement or may have ability concerns which we can cater for,” Mr Gatland said.

“We have options for the active and not-so-active travellers.

“For example, some guests may choose to do the scenic helicopter flight option on Cradle Mountain with the others choosing the mountain explorer coach tour.

“We aim to provide for all abilities.”

Travelwise offer a diverse range of experiences, both in NSW and further afield.

“We offer overnight trips to see performances and events in Sydney such as Vivid, performances at Capitol and Lyric Theatres, opera at Sydney Opera House/Sydney Harbour and more.

“We offer short and extended tours to local and interstate locations.”

Our featured trips include Kangaroo Island via the Great Ocean Road, a Blue Mountains Tour including the newly refurbished Zig Zag Railway, the Hunter Valley Gardens Christmas Lights Spectacular including a tour of the Hunter Valley wine country, and a comprehensive tour of Tasmania with King Island as an option.