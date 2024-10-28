Stinker’s Fishin’: Warm water fish incoming



TO my way of thinking, it is the month of October when the winter fish retreat to make room for those who prefer the warmer water.

The best indicators of water temperature are luderick which arrive in huge numbers and set up camp along the Nelson Bay Breakwall in the later months of autumn and leave town during spring.



From all reports it was another good season.

As we head toward Christmas the whiting are appearing in greater numbers, particularly along Stockton Beach where they are only too keen to feast on pipis and sea worms.

Mulloway are becoming far more active along the beaches and into the Port.

From now, through to May, I can expect to hear reports of big Mulloway taking live baits and lures in the deeper waters of the port around Middle Island off Soldiers Point and under the Karuah Bridge.

Summer is flathead time and the Port is filling up with thumpers from Karuah to Shoal Bay.

Here is a little tip – when the north-east winds persist, take a drive over to the north side and target Jimmys Beach on a rising tide in the morning.

Sling a bag over your shoulder and walk the beach tossing lures or baits.

Not much has been said about crabs lately however that is about to change.

Muddies and blue swimmers are starting to tap dance from North Arm Cove to Lemon Tree Passage.

Remember that witches hats crab nets are not permitted in Port Stephens.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

