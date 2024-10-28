Committee selected to shape future of Tomaree Lodge



A COMMITTEE of six Port Stephens residents has been appointed to help shape the future of the Tomaree Lodge site.

According to the NSW Government, the Tomaree Lodge Community Engagement Committee committee will provide an important consultative function on matters impacting the site, including proposed amenity improvements.



The Committee will provide advice to the NSW Government Steering Committee that will oversee the development of the Master Plan for the site.

The committee members were appointed following an Expression of Interest (EOI) in July calling for members of the public to get involved.

A total of 25 applications were received.

Joining the newly-formed committee, Penny Amberg brings extensive experience in managing large heritage projects, community and cultural services and facilities, along with a strong background in community engagement.

Kathie Barnes is a dedicated advocate for community arts and cultural amenities, with diverse experience in cultural projects and community events.

Chris Bastic is a former local government councillor with experience in managing various community projects, including the master planning of Crown reserves and precincts.

Peter Clough is the President of the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group, which is an umbrella organisation representing ten local community groups with interests in the site.

Sue Olsson is a passionate advocate for the local natural and cultural environment, with experience in leading national park interpretive development and delivery.

Iain Watt is a marine scientist and educator with a wealth of experience in coastal zone management, community-based conservation, and resource management projects globally.

Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Inclusion, Kate Washington said, “These appointments reflect our government’s commitment to ensuring our community has a say in the future of the site, with the committee members having a diverse range of local expertise and perspectives.

“I look forward to working with the committee and our community to ensure that Tomaree Headland remains an amazing destination for both locals and visitors, for now and in years to come.”

Members were appointed by the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) following an independent merits-based selection process that considered community involvement, understanding of the site, relevant skills and experience, and diversity.

The Steering Committee will include representatives from DCJ, National Parks and Wildlife Services, Create NSW, Department of Planning, Housing & Infrastructure and NSW Fisheries.

DCJ will also facilitate regular consultation with other community groups including the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, Tomaree Headland Heritage Group, and Hunter Circles, whilst ensuring there are further opportunities for the community to provide input through “Have Your Say” surveys.

The formal work of the committee will begin on 29 November 2024, with an on-site inspection and forum chaired by the Mayor of Port Stephens and also attended by the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council.