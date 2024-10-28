

THE Blowes Shield is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s annual intra-club handicap Golf Croquet Doubles competition.

Six teams entered the 2024 competition played on Sunday 20th October.

The competition was played as a full round-robin of 13-point games with a 50-minute time limit, 5 games each pair.

Liz Friend & Chris Cox were the pre-competition favourites with the lowest combined handicap though handicap play gives all pairs a chance.

They went through the competition unbeaten with wins over Les Guzowski and Greg Long 6-5, Marion Graff and Frank Orton 7-3, Jeff Pettifer & Kath Orton 4-3, Barbara Burgess and Col Bailey 7-4 and Nada & Geoff Yonge 6-5. Les and Greg finished 2nd with 4 wins from 5 games.

A great competition, well organised by Peter Gordon.

By David WILSON