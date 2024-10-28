Nelson Bay Croquet Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 29, 2024 Liz Friend and Chris Cox with the Blowes Shield. THE Blowes Shield is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s annual intra-club handicap Golf Croquet Doubles competition. Six teams entered the 2024 competition played on Sunday 20th October. The competition was played as a full round-robin of 13-point games with a 50-minute time limit, 5 games each pair. Liz Friend & Chris Cox were the pre-competition favourites with the lowest combined handicap though handicap play gives all pairs a chance. They went through the competition unbeaten with wins over Les Guzowski and Greg Long 6-5, Marion Graff and Frank Orton 7-3, Jeff Pettifer & Kath Orton 4-3, Barbara Burgess and Col Bailey 7-4 and Nada & Geoff Yonge 6-5. Les and Greg finished 2nd with 4 wins from 5 games. A great competition, well organised by Peter Gordon. By David WILSON Peter Gordon presents the trophy to Liz Friend and Chris Cox. Liz Friend runs a hoop against Barbara Burgess and Col Bailey. Les Guzowski and Greg Long in action.