National pickleball championship for local trump cards Grace and Phillips.



ACCOMPLISHED Port Stephens pickleball exponents John Grace and Leigh Phillips have been crowned national champions.

The gifted duo clinched the Over 70s Mens Doubles title for 2.99 skill level at the recent Australian Pickleball Championships on the Gold Coast.

Grace, of One Mile Beach, and Bobs Farm resident Phillips, remained unbeaten in the round robin series before toppling Victorians Peter Crowley (Drysdale) and Greg Cooper (Port Lonsdale) in the gold medal match at the Carrara Sports Centre.

There was more joy for Port Stephens pickleball warriors Trudie Paton, Kim Fletcher and club president John McDonald after they collected bronze medals in their respective categories.

Paton of Salamander Bay and Fletcher (Nelson Bay) picked up medals in the Under 50/Over 50 split age Ladies Doubles category for 2.99 skill level, after finishing third.

The experienced pair were undefeated in the round robin series before losing to Sydney’s Thi Dao and Tammy Chow in a hard fought semi-final.

Canberra pairing Carol Ann Mills and Helen Booth snared the gold medal with an impressive win over Dao and Chow in the final.

Club stalwart McDonald grabbed national bronze when he teamed up with Queensland ace Donna Oroz in the 60 years plus Mixed Doubles category.

They finished behind gold medallists Kay Holohan (Forster) and Rob Millard (Failford) and runners-up Sue Custer (NSW) and Brisbane’s Clive Gaunt.

Fingal Bay hot shot Tony Mayers and fellow Port Stephens players Eva Xi, Paul Hopper, Louise Gardiner and Debbie Black turned in skilful performances in their respective divisions.

Mayers also impressed at the Port Macquarie indoor tournament – teaming up with Feiyu “Ringo” Xie to reach the bronze medal round in the Men’s Doubles 50 years plus category.

The duo won three of their five matches in the round robin format.

A delighted Mayers told News Of The Area that the club’s overall success at the national carnival was a huge boon to the playing group.

“John and Leigh deserve special praise for bringing home gold medals in the Men’s Doubles while Trudie, Kim and club president John are celebrating their bronze medal-winning achievements.”

Port Stephens Pickleball will send a 20 player contingent to the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles tournament in Taree from 16-17 November.

By Chris KARAS