Seals impress at Aquablitz Long Course swim carnival



BOOM Stroud Seals prospect Will Bradshaw is a young swimmer in a big hurry.

The talented teenager underlined his potential with a gold medal haul at the recent Aquablitz Long Course Qualifying meet at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Seventeen-year-old Bradshaw, who represented Australia at the 2023 Global Games in France, capped an impressive meet after collecting three gold medals and posting a top ten finish in his five freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events.

It was an encouraging performance by the Raymond Terrace-based swimmer who is coached by the renowned Michael Abel at Lakeside Aquatic Centre.

Other Stroud Seals swimmers to impress were Valentina Ward, who snared two gold medals with personal best times in the 13 years 50 metre breaststroke and 50 metre butterfly finals, and Nelly Flannery with gold and bronze medals in the 14 years division including a personal best in the 50 metre butterfly.

Elder sister Maddy Flannery picked up a bronze medal in the 16 years division plus two top ten finishes and a personal best time in the 100m butterfly.

Kid brother Lenny, registered two top ten finishes and personal best times in the 11-years 50 metre freestyle and 200m individual medley.

Gun siblings Anthony Ford and Alex Ford showed their wares in the pool with multiple top ten finishes in the 10 years and 16 years categories respectively.

In promising signs for the future, ten-year-old Anthony clocked personal best times in the 50 metre breaststroke and 50 metre backstroke finals.

Head coach Abel told News Of The Area that the improved times recorded by his swimmers were testament to the hard work put in at early morning training sessions.

By Chris KARAS