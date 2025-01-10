Waiting list for 2025 Legal Topics for Seniors Diary



IF you’ve forgotten to grab a copy of the free 2025 Legal Topics for Seniors Diary, you may be out of luck, as Legal Aid NSW has run out online.

Seniors are now advised to go on a waiting list for returned copies by emailing publications@legalaid.nsw.gov.au.

The diaries were released last month and were available from the electorate office of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, public libraries and offices of Legal Aid NSW.

There’s always the chance that a copy may be left or returned to these locations.

The diaries are considered one of the most important resources produced by Legal Aid NSW as they help seniors understand and defend their rights.

They include how to navigate challenging legal situations including neighbour disputes and buying goods and services, and tips on planning for retirement, managing cost of living pressures, making a will and avoiding scams.