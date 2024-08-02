Walking group inspired to keep on the move



THERE are numerous groups of enthusiasts who quietly go about their business, week in week out, without too much fanfare.

One such group News Of The Area encountered recently is the Coffs Harbour Midweek Walkers.



The group meets on a weekly basis for an extended walk followed by lunch.

“The group has been going steady for quite some time and I personally have been involved for 23 years,” said Rhys Jackson, a spokesperson for the group.

“At some time, the group evolved out of a Ulitarra Conservation Group from the 1970s and is maintained by word of mouth.”

Mainly made up of retirees, with a fairly balanced gender representation, the group has aged together.

Its members are inspired to keep on the move.

They explore a range of locations stretching from Nambucca to Dorrigo, to the Yuraygir National Park.

They rely on member suggestions to guide their itinerary (Bongil Bongil and Bucca being favourites).

This week, 22 members of the group mustered in the carpark of the Moonee Nature Reserve at Emerald Beach for a 9am kick-off.

They headed south along the beach, then about halfway to Moonee the group turned inland through the scrub to spy out the estuary.

Instead, they encountered inundated wetland.

According to Mr Jackson, the group happened upon a seal on their return journey.

“[It was] under the watchful eye of the NPWS, having been checked by a local vet who thought the animal would resume ocean voyaging at night after a daytime rest.”

The group completed a round trip of about eight kilometres in several hours, before lunching on the foreshore at front Emerald Beach.

Weekly numbers vary depending on the proposed trek and the state of the weather, but most ventures are well supported.

If you encounter this group of venerable hikers, gathered in sturdy shoes and sensible clothing and maintaining a jovial state of readiness, be sure to tip your hat and wish them a safe journey.

By Kim SATCHELL