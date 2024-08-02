Work begins on Lowanna Reserve multisport court upgrade



WORK has begun on the long-anticipated redevelopment of the Lowanna Reserve Tennis Court.

The project has been funded by the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants program.



Local not-for-profit group, Mountain Community Network Incorporated (MCN), has been instrumental in bringing the project to life, liaising with City of Coffs Harbour Council since the initial announcement of a small playground upgrade in 2020.

The project has since expanded in scope to include the current tennis court restoration, with a future upgrade to the adjoining park and playground in the pipeline.

Restoration of the existing tennis court will provide a new multi-use space suitable for tennis, basketball, netball and other hand ball sports.

It will feature removable tennis posts, side swing basketball posts, removable netball posts, an LED lighting system, and a new sport surface with combination line marking.

Local schools – Lowanna Public School, Ulong Public School and Mountain Preschool – will use the court for sport and Physical Education (PE).

Mountain Community Network’s president Brenda Mulhearn, told News Of The Area that the community is excited by the potential for recreation and social activities to suit all ages and abilities.

Already, there is talk of starting social tennis, walking netball and 3-on-3 basketball.

“These much-needed improvements will benefit the local community for many years to come, providing a place for exercise and socialising,” Ms Mulhearn said.

The development was coordinated by Peter Crawford of City of Coffs Harbour Council.

The multi-purpose court will be open to the public, free of charge, with bookings and maintenance to be managed by MCN.

By Andrea FERRARI

