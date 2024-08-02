Zonta donates Exit Baskets to Warrina refuge



ZONTA Club of Coffs Harbour Inc. has fulfilled one of its annual service projects, supporting the Warrina Women and Children’s Refuge.

Zonta members provide much-needed items to Warrina, such as Exit Baskets filled with household items necessary for a new start when women and children leave the refuge for new accommodation.

This year the club provided additional items thanks to a C.ex Coffs ClubGrant of $2000.



“The members are pleased to be able to add basic appliances, dinner sets, mugs and glassware to the usual allocation of kitchen and laundry items,” Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour President Jenny Wiseman told News Of The Area.

“Gift cards worth $50 each will enable each family to purchase additional items as needed.”

Pru Young, co-ordinator at Warrina Family and Domestic Violence Specialist Services, shared her heartfelt thanks for Zonta’s donation of Exit Baskets.

“These baskets play a crucial role in supporting women and children who are experiencing homelessness because of Domestic and Family Violence (DFV),” she said.

“The contents provide essential items that help them establish new homes and rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

“[Zonta’s] support makes a significant difference in empowering survivors on their journey towards safety and stability.”

The first five baskets have been delivered to Warrina, with a further five baskets to follow.

Next up on the local Zonta’s calendar is the Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards dinner to be held at C.ex Coffs on Thursday 29 August, 2024.

In line with Zonta International’s dedication to providing gender equality in education, the awards recognise young women for their leadership skills and commitment to public service.

Zonta International is a global human rights organisation working to build a better world for women and girls.

The Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour Inc is one of 1100 clubs in 62 countries.

For more information about the YWPA dinner, or to attend a Zonta Coffs Harbour Inc. meeting, email zontacoffsharbour24@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI

