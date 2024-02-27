Wallamba District Agricultural and Horticultural Association celebrates 111 years of shows



ON March 9 2024, the Wallamba District Agricultural and Horticultural Association is celebrating 111 years of rural shows in the district with a bumper event at the Nabiac Showground.

With festivities kicking off at 8am, the Nabiac Show will feature all the classic rural show activities we know and love, including woodchopping, livestock displays, a demolition derby and much more.

“The chips will fly as the title holders race against each other and the clock,” organisers said of the woodchopping event.

Also on display will be the well-loved vehicles of DONK (de Olde Nabiac Klub), featuring engines from yesteryear.

Live music, mower racing and a great range of food are also on offer.

The ‘Agriculture Alive’ display will feature cattle, poultry and dairy goats, with a special appearance by pygmy goats.

Show-jumping and dressage will entertain in the horse rings, while the cream-of-the-crop of local producers will display in the Produce Hall, including locally produced honey.

The showground’s Exhibition Hall, arguably the best on the Mid Coast, will be packed full of locally produced craftwork, flowers, baking and art (which is available to purchase).

The fun will also spread to the town of Nabiac itself.

“Let’s not forget the town of Nabiac.

“Check out the window displays that are agriculture and horticulture themed, plus vote for the best scarecrow at Shellie’s Country Wear – all created by local schools.”

As is tradition with country shows, the day will end with a firework finale.

Prices: Adults $12.00, Children $5.00, Concession $5.00 (must show pension card), Family pass $35.00 (two adults and three children).

Visit www.nabiac.com/show.