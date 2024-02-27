Advertising Feature: Make the wise travel choice with Travelwise



PROVIDING all-inclusive and fully guided tours designed for most abilities, Travelwise has been creating memories since the year 2000.

Travelwise also provides coach charters with 27 passenger, 51 passenger and 65 passenger coaches available.

Travelwise business coordinator Steve Gatland said high quality customer service set the business apart from competitors.

“When you contact Travelwise, you can expect to be greeted with friendly, efficient service and we’ll take your call seven days a week.

“Some of our past trips include Neil Diamond, Andre Rieu, Elton John, Celine Dion and Paul McCarney all live in concert.”

Mr Gatland said Travelwise coaches were offered with convenience and luxury in mind.

“We have a five-star coach with a very clean bathroom.

“The coach has an impressive list of conveniences, including two entry doors to reduce boarding and disembarking queues.

“There is a filtered water station for guests to refill their own water bottles and an on-board fridge.

“Leather reclining seats with footrests and magazine pockets.

“We have recently installed a new entertainment system which includes two ultra-high definition screens and premium sound.”

Mr Gatland both creates the tours and itineraries and drives the coach, maximising reliability and efficiency.

“We can collect customers from multiple locations along the way with door to door service available by arrangement.

“Everything is organised for you including, transfers, coach transport, flights, accommodation, meals, tours and experiences.

“Our itineraries also include options for those who are not so active and options for the more active.

“People often ask if there is much walking involved.

“This is where the options come into play.

“If you’re feeling tired and need a break from the tour program, you can stay in the coach or hotel for a rest.”

Travelwise also specialises in tours of Tasmania.

“Our sixteen-day Tasmania tour, departing 26 September 2024, includes King Island or Flinders Island, Cradle Mountain, Strahan and a Gordon River cruise, The Wall, Bruny Island, a Freycinet and Wineglass Bay cruise, Bicheno, the Bay of Fires, Bridestowe Estate lavender farm and so much more.

“If guests don’t like flying they would travel with me and the coach via the Bass Strait, crossing on the Spirit of Tasmania.”

Mr Gatland, who began his career as a safety officer in the petrochemical Industry, said he “enjoys taking mature aged citizens out on joyous occasions”.

“I have a passion for travel and connecting people to locations and experiences that they may not otherwise be able to access,” he said.

Travelwise formerly operated as Mid Coast Shuttle, and Coach Tours Australia.

