Weather Watching 101 community workshops

WEATHER Watching 101 workshop in Coramba at the village’s Community Hall on Saturday 1 July was the first of three workshops focusing on understanding and reading the weather and preparing for weather events.

Facilitated by Sue Lennox, co-founder of OzGREEN and supported by City of Coffs Harbour, Weather 101 will next be delivered in Sawtell on Saturday 22 July and in Woolgoolga on Saturday 5 August.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Following consecutive and compounding weather-related disasters, the City of Coffs Harbour has heard from the community that understanding severe weather and associated forecasts is a key factor in aiding their recovery.

In collaboration with OzGREEN, these free workshops are designed to build community capacity and preparedness for severe weather events such as flood, storm, fire, drought and heatwave.

Sue will explain how to read a synoptic chart, use reliable sources of weather information, how to follow warnings coming from emergency service broadcasts during severe events, including tracking rain and river heights during major rain events, and learn how to set up links to these weather sites.

Sue is a former science teacher who brings three decades of experience in citizen science and enabling communities to be informed and involved in caring for the environment, strengthening community resilience and living sustainably.

Speaking with News Of The Area after the first workshop in Coramba, Sue said she was delighted with how it went.

“The feedback from participants was that they really valued seeing how to follow major weather events, and also learn what a good daily practice involves,” she said.

“Participants had a clear recognition that we need to know how to monitor the weather, so we know what’s coming and to be prepared.

“Mostly I talked about what I do daily and how to step that up if it looks like there’s some more major weather coming,” she said.

“Living rurally outside of Bellingen I can get cut off by floods and I live near a forest, but equally if you’re living in the city, you need to know so you can prepare.”

Everyone left with some links to some useful sites, they can use on their own devices, and some useful plans about what they are going to do themselves.

“Understanding the weather is a key skill we should all have,” said Sue.

Weather 101 coming up in Sawtell and Woolgoolga will be tailored to their location.

The outcome of the workshops is to build community capacity and preparedness for severe weather events.

“We can never be too prepared,” said Sue.

All workshops begin at 2pm until 3.30pm and you must register to attend, “let us know you’re coming,” said Sue.

Learn more and register at www.ozgreen.org/weather101.

For any questions, email Sue at sue@ozgreen.org.au.

OzGREEN is a Bellingen-based charity that empowers communities to create a sustainable future.

By Andrea FERRARI