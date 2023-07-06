NSW Secondary Principals meet in Tamworth, call for more staff

STAFFING is the number one issue affecting secondary schools in our region.

That and issues of equity, accessibility and social disadvantage for students were discussed at the annual NSW Secondary Principals Council in Tamworth.



The theme was ‘Connect, Learn and Nurture’ and principals were treated to performances from students across the New England and North-West including singing and dancing, with many of the performers Aboriginal students.

Newly-appointed education department secretary Murat Dizdar and Education Minister Prue Carr discussed changes of policy affecting public education and how those changes would be felt in coming months.

Principals discussed how to make local public schools a family’s first choice, and potential solutions to address teacher shortages.

Magistrate Nell Skinner, president of the Children’s Court of NSW, spoke about government agencies working better together to support the needs of children, and schools being safe spaces for children, with suggestions for improving community connections.

“We are constantly evaluating our communication with families and working to improve these connections,” Lu Nickell, relieving principal at Woolgoolga High School, told News of the Area,

Woolgoolga High hosts a ‘future students information evening’, where students and families of Year 5 and 6 students can learn more about the school so they can make an informed choice for Year 7.

“School catchment areas do need to be considered when making these decisions.” she said.

“Our students coming into Year 7 next year will be engaging in various orientation programs over the next few months.”

This year the school has implemented a house-points system that covers all aspects of school life, including academic achievement, effort, sporting participation and achievement, attendance, uniform and citizenship.

Weekly assemblies have been revamped, with student leaders running assemblies that feature performances, awards and attendance draws.

“This has positively influenced our sense of community in the school,” Lu Nickell said.

By Mary KEILY