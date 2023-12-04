Wonderful world of woodwork on show at Coffs Botanic Gardens



EXCEPTIONAL pieces of woodwork will not only be on show at this year’s annual Fine Woodworking and Local Crafts Exhibition, they will also feature in the raffle.

One of the highlights of the Mid North Coast Woodworkers’ calendar, the show and sale is being held at the Exhibition Room at the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens from 1 and 3 December, running from 10am to 4 pm all three days.

Paul Massey-Reed, President of the Mid North Coast Woodworkers, told News Of The Area, “In the past we have had plentiful prizes in the draw but this year we thought we would change things up and have just a few really exceptional pieces.

“These special pieces would sell for between $300 and $600,” he said.

All items featured in the exhibition are the work of the club’s members.

“The ranging will include simple turned objects, resin and wood jewellery, unique boxes and furniture.

“Many of these items will be for sale.”

There is also a People’s Choice competition running over the weekend.

“Mid North Coast Woodworkers is a group of like-minded men and women who meet regularly to pursue their interest in making things with wood,” Paul said.

Members of the club engage in all types of woodworking activities, furniture making, woodturning, intarsia, jewellery boxes, bandsaw boxes and carving.

“In the last three years members of the club have won a number of competitions, for example Noelene Carter.”

Noelene has entered the Australian Scroll Saw competition twice in the last three years and won on both occasions for her Intarsia work (making pictures from small pieces of wood).

No paint or stain is used and the colours you see are the natural colours of different timber species.

Some winning items will be on display and featured in the raffle.

The Club offers a range of activities for members to foster the development of woodwork skills.

These include workshops, clinics, demonstrations and guest speakers at meetings and on specified weekends during the year.

You do not have to be an expert woodworker to be a member of the club and the club is open to all members of the community with an interest in woodwork.

For more information on joining the club contact Paul Massey-Reed on 0421 575 417 or email paulandkim175@optusnet.com.au or Dennis O’Neill on 0478 041 312 or email lindyanddennis1@bigpond.com.

By Andrea FERRARI